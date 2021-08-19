Dubai police honour man for returning bag containing Dh115,800 cash

Abu Dhabi: Dubai police on Wednesday honoured a man, for returning a bag containing Dh115,800 by turning at his office.

Mohammed Saleh Al Waqdi found a bag full of cash near an ATM machine on Sheikh Zayed Road and handed it over to Dubai Police. The bag contained 45,800 dirhams of cash, private documents, and a cheque for 70,000 dirhams.

Brigadier Abdul Rahim Bin Shafie, director of Al Barsha Police Station, on Wednesday led a delegation to Al Wadi’s workplace in Al Barsha Mall to honour and thank him for his honest action.

For his part, Mohammed Saleh Al-Waqdi thanked the Dubai Police for their gesture and said that he only wanted to perform his national duty by handing the bag to Al Barsha Police Station to eventually return it to its owner.

Brigadier Abdul Rahim bin Shafie, said the initiative is part of the police’s, “We come to you to thank you.” It aims to honor the honorable residents at their workplaces.