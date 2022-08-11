Dubai police present horses to 3 children; here’s why

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai police have presented horses from their stables to three children who joined the training summer programme as ‘safety ambassadors’.

The three children— Safi Ali Al Naqbi, Sultan Khalid Al Shamsi and Meera Ali Al-Haj, were presented with three horses after they showed their passion and enthusiasm for attending to horses during their training at the Dubai mounted police station in Al Aweer.

“The station trained students to take care of horses and directed them to provide a safe and appropriate environment for them,” Major Dhahi Salem Al Jallaf, Deputy Director of the Dubai cavalry police station said.

Meanwhile, the safety ambassadors expressed their happiness and appreciation for the Dubai police initiative.

For the second year in a row, the summer program provided students who are members of the safety ambassadors program the opportunity to keep up with police officers during their working hours and undergo practical training to perform police work in various fields during their summer vacation.