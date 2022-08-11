Dubai police present horses to 3 children; here’s why

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 11th August 2022 2:58 pm IST
Dubai police presented horses to 3 children; here's why?
Three safety ambassadors with the horse that was gifted to them by Dubai police. (Photo: Dubai police/Twitter)

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai police have presented horses from their stables to three children who joined the training summer programme as ‘safety ambassadors’.

The three children— Safi Ali Al Naqbi, Sultan Khalid Al Shamsi and Meera Ali Al-Haj, were presented with three horses after they showed their passion and enthusiasm for attending to horses during their training at the Dubai mounted police station in Al Aweer.

Also Read
Dubai police enters ‘Guinness World Record’ for largest online video chain

“The station trained students to take care of horses and directed them to provide a safe and appropriate environment for them,” Major Dhahi Salem Al Jallaf, Deputy Director of the Dubai cavalry police station said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Dubai police sponsor Umrah pilgrimage for 50 employees

Meanwhile, the safety ambassadors expressed their happiness and appreciation for the Dubai police initiative.

Also Read
UAE official gifts Indian child teddy bear after she loses doll

For the second year in a row, the summer program provided students who are members of the safety ambassadors program the opportunity to keep up with police officers during their working hours and undergo practical training to perform police work in various fields during their summer vacation.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button