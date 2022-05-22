Dubai police sponsor Umrah pilgrimage for 50 employees

Abu Dhabi: Fifty employees of the Dubai police on Saturday set off for Umrah pilgrimage on a special itinerary arranged and sponsored by the Dubai police general command.

This was initiated by Islamic and tolerance affairs in the general department of community happiness. The initiative will benefit male and female police personnel who have not performed Umrah before.

Colonel Dr. Ahmed Al Ali stressed that the Dubai police is keen every year to send its employees, men and women, to the holy land to perform the rituals of Haj and Umrah, in an effort to make the employees happy, and to enable them to perform an Islamic ritual that every Muslim aspires to.

The employees who received the sponsorship expressed their deep happiness and thanks to the Dubai police general command for providing a precious opportunity to perform Umrah, wishing security and stability throughout the UAE.