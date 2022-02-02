Dubai ranks 2nd globally in promoting healthy lifestyle

Abu Dhabi: Dubai has been ranked first in the Arab world and second globally in promoting ‘healthy lifestyle in 2022’, according to a new report issued by UK-based Lenstore.

According to a ‘healthy lifestyle cities 2022’ report examined 44 global cities across 10 metrics ranging from obesity levels, life expectancy, sunshine hours, air and water quality, happiness levels, cost of a bottle of water, average annual working weekand, outdoor activities, number of takeout places, and even the average cost of a gym membership.

In its march towards winning international titles and occupying the best centers, Dubai’s lively and healthy lifestyle ranked second globally after Vienna, thanks in part to its “3,509 sunshine hours a year, so that the city is an ideal destination not only for those who need to raise the levels of vitamin D in their bodies and relax on the picturesque beaches, but also It is also a destination for lovers of various activities and events”.

Sunshine Hours: 3,509

Cost of a monthly gym membership: £55.57

Happiness levels: 6.5 / 10

Number of outdoor activities: 1,889

Healthier Europe

As for the ten best healthy locations to live globally, eight European cities were crowned in the report, and Scandinavia took three places, namely Copenhagen (third place), Helsinki (sixth place) and Stockholm (eighth). As for Asia, the Japanese city of Fukuoka ranked ninth in the world in the healthy lifestyle report.

Top ten best cities to live a healthy lifestyle