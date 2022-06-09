Dubai ranks 7th safest family vacation destination globally

Abu Dhabi: Dubai has been ranked seventh in the world’s safest family-friendly vacation destinations, according to a report released by the Family Vacation Guide.
The Family Vacation Guide report has looked at a range of variables such as overall safety, family-friendly accommodations, child-friendly restaurants, and family activities across a range of popular destinations to reveal the world’s safest family vacation destinations.
According to the research, Dubai scored a family safety rating of 6.76/10.
The Dubai has over 23 per cent of family-friendly hotels, over 18 per cent of child friendly restaurants and over 30 per cent of child friendly activities and attractions.
For family-friendly accommodation, Orlando, Florida in the US came top with 59 percent of family-friendly hotels in the city.
The best destination for family-friendly dining was Florence, Italy with 48 percent of restaurants suitable for children.
The best location for family-friendly activities was Pattaya, Thailand with 36 percent of activities suitable for kids.
In April 2022, Dubai has been ranked number one destination for family holidays in a survey by travel insurance comparison site InsureMyTrip.