Dubai ranks 7th safest family vacation destination globally

Abu Dhabi: Dubai has been ranked seventh in the world’s safest family-friendly vacation destinations, according to a report released by the Family Vacation Guide.

The Family Vacation Guide report has looked at a range of variables such as overall safety, family-friendly accommodations, child-friendly restaurants, and family activities across a range of popular destinations to reveal the world’s safest family vacation destinations.

Also Read Dubai ranks 2nd globally in promoting healthy lifestyle

According to the research, Dubai scored a family safety rating of 6.76/10.

The Dubai has over 23 per cent of family-friendly hotels, over 18 per cent of child friendly restaurants and over 30 per cent of child friendly activities and attractions.

Also Read UAE passport 15th most powerful in the world

For family-friendly accommodation, Orlando, Florida in the US came top with 59 percent of family-friendly hotels in the city.

The best destination for family-friendly dining was Florence, Italy with 48 percent of restaurants suitable for children.

The best location for family-friendly activities was Pattaya, Thailand with 36 percent of activities suitable for kids.

In April 2022, Dubai has been ranked number one destination for family holidays in a survey by travel insurance comparison site InsureMyTrip.