Dubai reclaims top spot as world’s busiest airport; beats London

Abu Dhabi: Dubai International Airport (DXB) has reclaimed its position as the world’s busiest airport in December, with over one million more seats ahead of the number two-ranked London Heathrow Airport, according to global travel data provider OAG.

Dubai’s passenger capacity rose 15 per cent month-over-month to roughly 3.5 million seats in December as UAE welcomes thousands of visitors during its peak tourist season.

“London moves into second place and Amsterdam moving into 3rd place and Paris into 4th,” OAG said in a report.

According to OAG, Dubai has registered a total of 3,542,886 seats so far in December, while London has seen 2,506,259 seats.

Amsterdam (2,426,052), Paris (2,283,375), and Istanbul (2,095, 232) were among the five busiest airports in December.

. @OAG_Aviation: @DXB retains its position as the Busiest International Airport in the World this month… #Dubai has also seen capacity increase by 15% on last month, adding almost 0.5m seats this month. pic.twitter.com/s2C6cMcVe9 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 28, 2021

The monthly rankings were calculated by aviation consultancy OAG using the airlines’ international seat capacity and the frequency of international flights in December, compared to the same month in 2019 before the pandemic began.

Busiest global airport

Atlanta continues to hold the top spot for the busiest global airport, while DXB is ranked second.

The busiest global airports in the world rankings are calculated using total airline capacity (domestic and international flights).

100 per cent capacity

“Following the opening of the final phase of Concourse A at Dubai International’s (DXB) Terminal 3, the world’s busiest international airport is 100 per cent operational with all terminals, concourses, lounges, restaurants, and retail outlets now open,” stated the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Dubai International Airport touches 99 per cent mark on flight inter-connections

Dubai International has hit the 99 per cent mark. The target has been reached on its inter-connection network, with 198 destinations now covered through 89 national and international carriers operating their flights to over 90 countries.

It was on December 9 that Dubai Airport forecast over 1.1 million passengers to pass through Terminal 3.

The latest announcement of reaching 99 per cent of interconnectivity comes even as global carriers face the new Omicron threat.

.@DXB regains 99% of the interconnection network, reaching 198 destinations with 89 national & international carriers operating their flights to over 90 countries. pic.twitter.com/wkTWdJmvg7 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 27, 2021

The return to full operations at Dubai International has begun – after closing in March 2020 – with Terminals 2 and 3 and Concourse B and C reopening for inbound operations from June 22, 2020.

Outbound travel was re-started for UAE nationals and residents on June 23, 2020, while Dubai welcomed its first international tourists from July 7, 2020.