Dubai residency visas of some expats automatically extended until Dec 9

Abu Dhabi: Some expatriates in Dubai whose residency visas have expired while abroad amid COVID-19 travel restrictions have been granted automatic visa extensions until December 9, 2021, Khaleej Times reported on Wednesday.

Several residents whose visas expired after the United Arab Emirates imposed a suspension on inbound travelers from several countries, including India, got their visas automatically renewed for three months, including a one-month grace period to re-apply, according to the Dubai customer information center (Amer 24×7).

The expatriate residents who stay abroad for more than six months continuously will have their residency visas canceled automatically. This means that they will have to apply for a new entry permit to enter the West Asian country again.

Those wishing to travel to the UAE can check their visa status on the website.

Residents stranded abroad with expired visas, travel agents confirmed these reports.

The approval of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) before travel is still mandatory

“However, before travelling into the UAE, they need to apply for a pre-travel GDRFA approval and adhere to all other RT-PCR testing protocols set by the government,” the call centre agent explained.

Dinesh Ishwardas, an expatriate stranded in India with an expired visa, told Khaleej Times, “My visa expired on July 19. When I checked the GDRFA website, I saw that I had received an automatic extension until December 9. I am planning to return to my family in UAE as soon as possible.”

On August 10, UAE announced travellers who have taken COVID-19 vaccines outside the country which have been approved by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can register their details and vaccination certificates with authorities.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents flying in from India and five other countries are no longer required to present COVID-19 vaccination certificate for entry, Emirates airline announced on Tuesday-August 10.

According to the updated travel rules published on the national flag carrier Emirates website, all passengers with a valid UAE residence visa are allowed to travel to and through Dubai from India, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda, provided they have a valid COVID-19 test certificate issued within 48 hours between the time of sample collection and scheduled flight departure.

From August 5, UAE lifted the ban on entry of passengers from India and five other countries.