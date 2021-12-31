Dubai: Restaurant reservation prices skyrocket ahead of NYE celebrations

Abu Dhabi: As the New Year Eve is just a few hours away, restaurant reservations in Dubai are offering their tables for a whopping price tag that ranges from Dirham 1,500 to 5,500 (Rs 30,336 to Rs 1,11,232) per person.

Tourists and residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are rushing to make last-minute restaurant reservations in the area to witness the splendid New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“Gunaydin Dubai in Souq Al Bahar is offering outdoor tables with Burj Khalifa view with packages that range between Dirham 4,500 to 5,500 (Rs 91,041 to 1,11,232) per person with only a few tables available. Tables with partial view ranges from Dirham 2,500 to 5,000 (Rs 50,578 to 1,01,156), including a set menu,” Khaleej Times reported.

The Dubai Fountain area will be closed to restaurant guests who need to make a reservation in advance and use a QR code to download from the U By Emaar app to access the celebrations.

Some restaurants will be adopting the wristband system to distinguish customers who are seated in different sections. Those with indoor seating at The Dubai Mall will be prohibited from going onto the outside balcony to view the fountains.

The restaurant will be implementing COVID-19 safety measures, accommodating a maximum of 56 people in the extended outdoor area.

Dubai Police announced strict COVID-19 safety measures ahead of New Year’s Eve, including a Dirham 3,000 (Rs 60,694) fine for failure to wear face masks. Social distancing of two meters is mandatory in open and closed spaces.

The countdown to NYE has begun. At the stroke of midnight on December 31, brilliant fireworks, light and lasers will illuminate the night sky in Downtown, Dubai.

NYE celebrations in Dubai will feature a total of 36 fireworks shows at 29 locations across the emirate including DSF Market at Al Seef, Dubai Festival City Mall, Global Village, Atlantis The Palm, Burj Al Arab, Emirates Golf Club, The Pointe, The Dubai Frame and Town Square.