Dubai return man tests positive for coronavirus in Jaipur

Jaipur: A Jaipur-based 85-year-old man, who returned from Dubai on February 28 and showed symptoms of coronavirus on Monday, has tested positive for the dreaded disease on Tuesday, Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

“We have got the details of the Spicejet flight he took from Dubai to Jaipur and are doing due diligence on that,” Singh said.

Earlier, his presumptive (first test) returned positive. But since the first confirmatory test is inconclusive, we repeated the test with fresh sample, Singh said.

His wife, who travelled with him to Dubai, son and the doctor who treated them here have been kept in isolation. A total of 235 contacts have been traced to the man which are being monitored, Singh said.

The official added that there is no need to panic, even as he advised all citizens to be extra cautious and take all preventive measures like practicing good respiratory hygiene and cleanliness.