Dubai Run 2021: 146,000 participants join world’s largest run

Abu Dhabi: Dubai has hosted the world’s largest run as 146,000 participants joined Dubai Run on Sheikh Zayed Road on Friday, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Families and children made up much of the crowd for the fun run, which had two routes of 5 km and 10 km. The 5 km race was mostly attended by families. Meanwhile, the world’s leading middle-distance runners took part in the 10 km category.

The Dubai Run is the culmination of the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge, in which UAE citizens, residents and visitors are invited to take part in a 30-minute workout every day for 30 days.

The run started from the start line near the Museum of the Future. The run continued in front of famous buildings such as the Dubai Burj Khalifa and the Emirates Tower and ended at Al Mustaq Bal Road near the Dubai World Trade Center.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai who is the figurehead of the challenge led the run and openly participated in the 10 km category.

Taking to Instagram stories early on Friday, Sheikh Hamdan posted a video of himself at the run with a simple motivational message: “Let’s do it.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Hamdan said, “I’m immensely proud of each and every individual, government agency, business and organisation that took part today, and in the Dubai Fitness Challenge. I would also like to thank the organisers, government agencies led by the events security committee, partners and everyone who contributed to the success of Dubai Run – a truly remarkable event, and a day to remember.”

The first run took place in 2019, and in 2020 it was reorganized to take place on a variety of different routes due to the need for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.