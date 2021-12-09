Dubai set to launch world’s first floating hotel

Abu Dhabi: Dubai is set to launch the world’s first-ever luxury floating hotel—the Kempinski Floating Palace— which will be available for stays in 2023.

Located on the Arabian Gulf, the hotel is opening as a floating building and will be open in 2023 for accommodation under the supervision of Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group—Kempinski.

As per the media reports, the floating palace has 156 rooms and suites, plus 12 luxury floating villas on the Neptune. Guests arriving at the luxury hotel will arrive by speedboat from one of the most exclusive beaches on Jumeirah Beach Road.

The main building of this floating structure is divided into four parts. It is connected in the middle by a glass pyramid and provides all the outfits of a 5-star hotel, including first-class service, gourmet restaurants and swanky bars.

Spread over two levels with a roof terrace and private infinity pool, there will be a choice of two, three and four bedrooms. Large floor-to-ceiling windows will ensure guests have the best views of the water, and there will be indoor and outdoor living areas, as well as crew and staff rooms.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our guests in Dubai such a first experience from 2023 onwards, the highly innovative project by Seagate Shipyard convinces,” Gulf News quoted Bernold Schroeder, CEO of Kempinski Group and Chairman of Kempinski AG.

Here’s a look at world’s first floating palace

Guests checking in will reach the Dubai resort via speedboat, helicopter or luxury yacht. Photo: The National News

The luxury resort will have 156 rooms and suites, several restaurants, bars and a luxury spa. Photo: The National News

There will be two, three, and four-bedroom villas at the floating resort. Photo: The National News

Each Neptune villa offers indoor and outdoor living rooms, kitchens, a rooftop terrace and a private swimming pool. Photo: The National News