Dubai Sheikh Mohammed donates Dh250-million to ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday announced his personal contribution of real estate assets and monetary contributions worth 250 million Dirhams (Rs 5,59,34,02,975) towards the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported

“Ramzan is a special time in the UAE thanks to the acts of kindness it encourages, to the people of this nation and to the noble values instilled in us by the late Sheikh Zayed. The UAE stands strong because of its charity efforts, and because of the prayers of millions of people who benefit from them,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his gratitude to all donors whose contributions greatly supported the Ramzan food aid campaign, which exceeded its target in less than a month.

Sheikh Mohammed said that generosity and the Emirates are two sides of the same coin, and that the One Billion Meal Endowment campaign will continue to welcome donations throughout the year.

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed said that “the outcome of the One Billion Meal Endowment campaign has reached more than one billion and seventy-five million dirhams, in which more than 180,000 people participated.”

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, which started on the first day of Ramzan, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramzan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign has seen a remarkable response at the community level to donate and help provide a food safety net for underprivileged communities around the world. The Endowment Fund will continue to welcome contributions throughout the year.

The campaign received donations in the form of land, corporate shares, and cash contributions from companies and individuals, as well as daily subscriptions to be donated by thousands of community members.