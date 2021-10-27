Dubai shopping festival to kick off from December 15

Abu Dhabi: The 27th edition of Dubai shopping festival is all set to kick off from December 15, 2021 and will continue until January 29, 2022 offering residents and visitors a line-up of innovative events, world-class entertainment, mega raffles and array of promotions, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The launch of the festival this year coincides with the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the UAE, and the hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai-mega event.

The new edition of the Dubai shopping festival, organized by the Dubai festivals and retail corporation, reflects the return of life and activities to normal.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said, “With Dubai open to all travellers and visitors from across the globe, we will roll out an extraordinary Dubai Shopping Festival during this landmark year in which the city is hosting Expo 2020 and celebrating the nation’s Golden Jubilee.”

This exceptional session of the festival will witness a range of events, live parties, drone shows, fireworks, as well as cooperation with the most famous brands, and many major raffles throughout the 45-day festival period, as well as promotions offered by stores. Local and international trade fairs will also be made available to allow residents and visitors to Dubai to enjoy exceptional experiences throughout the festival.

.@GlobalVillageAE, the region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, attractions, & entertainment, is now open for Season 26, offering new attractions, 15 brand new stage shows, exceptional food concepts & shopping experiences.https://t.co/lz8XH5e2JC pic.twitter.com/tF0UUebudd — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 26, 2021

Dubai’s Global Village, the region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment, returns for a whole new season from Tuesday, October 26. Numerous improvements, including a café overlooking the lake; new iconic structure; and modified corridors to receive visitors to the twenty-sixth edition of the multicultural outdoor destination have been made.