Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

Abu Dhabi: The Dubai Police has revealed figures on smart transactions carried out during the first half of 2023 at its 22 smart police stations located across different areas in the emirate of Dubai.

Over the period, a total of 65,942 smart transactions were conveniently and smartly processed without any human intervention. These included lodging 16,205 reports and 4,967 criminal-related inquiries.

Major General Ali Ahmad Ghanim, Director General of Logistic Support and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee for Smart Police Stations (SPS) projects, noted that Dubai’s smart police services have become integral to the city’s culture and society.

“Visitors and residents alike have come to expect top-notch police services that are both innovative and convenient. The success of this project aligns perfectly with the goals of Dubai’s government to provide services to customers with ease and to the highest possible standards”, he added.

Maj Ghanim reaffirmed the commitment of the Dubai Police to achieve the government’s objectives of improving the quality of life for community members, noting that this project clearly indicates that commitment.

He also emphasized the significant progress that Dubai Police has made in providing police services that exceed customer expectations. “This reflects the alignment of Dubai Police’s goals with the government’s vision to make Dubai the smartest city in the world. Through a smart system that is continuously updated to reflect the latest global standards, the Force provides customers with the best and highest service standards, ultimately improving the quality of life in the UAE,” Maj. Ghanim concluded.

Seven languages

The smart stations, in all of the editions – SPS, Drive-Thru, Walk-in – offer community-based and police services in seven languages: Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian, and Chinese.

