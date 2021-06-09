Dubai to open ten new private schools in 2021-22

Dubai: The Kingdom of Dubai will witness the opening of 10 new private schools in the next academic year.

The Dubai knowledge and human development authority (KHDA) on Tuesday revealed that the next academic year 2021-2022 will witness the opening of 10 new private schools in Dubai with a total capacity of 14,671 academic seats.

The new private schools will be located in: Al Warqa 1, City Walk, Mirdif, Tilal Al Ghaf, Al Barsha, Al Karama, Al Khawaneej, Nad Al Sheba and Al Rashidiya.

And it is adding new curricula, including the Australian curriculum, which will be presented in Dubai for the first time, starting from the next academic year.

The new schools will offer Australian, UK, US and IB curricula. This year will also mark the opening of the first ever Australian curriculum school in Dubai.

In its first year, the school offers a 20 per cent discount and fees will range from Dh60,000 in the first foundation stage to Dh77,600 in year six.

In addition, the first Dubai campus of Britain’s prestigious 500-year-old royal grammar school Guildford is also expected to open later this year, bringing the total number of international sub-schools in Dubai to seven.

As quoted by the National News, “We are glad to welcome ten new schools to Dubai, which will offer families more educational options,” said Mohammed Darwish, chief executive of permits and compliance at the city’s education regulator, KHDA.

Darwish added that the new schools are part of Dubai’s commitment to providing high-quality education and efforts to further consolidate its growth as a global education destination.

25 new private schools have opened in Dubai in the past three years. Between September 2020 and February 2021, Dubai experienced overall growth of 2.6 per cent in school enrollment, according to the latest landscape report released in February 2021 by the KHDA.