Dubai: Vending machines offer free freshly-baked bread for needy

Abu Dhabi: The Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy (MBRGCEC) on Saturday announced the launch of the ‘Bread for All’ initiative that offers free freshly-baked bread through vending machines across Dubai to aid needy families, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The initiative aims to provide fresh bread to those in need through smart machines deployed in several outlets.

The project is line with Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s zero-hunger vision for the UAE – “no one will go hungry in the land of the Emirates,” he once said.

Bread for All initiative (Photo: WAM)

The pre-programmed machines prepare bread and provide it free of charge as part of a modern and sustainable model of charity work.

The initiative enables individuals to contribute to the first of its kind that adopts the principle of short-term community funding.

The initiative helps underprivileged families and laborers secure their serving of bread, while allowing contributors to donate directly through the machine that prepares and dispenses the bread wherever it is located.

Smart machines

The Bread for All initiative is a collaboration with aswaaq supermarkets.

The smart machines will be stationed at outlets in the supermarket’s Al Mizhar, Al Warqa’a, Mirdif, Nad Alsheba, Nadd Al Hamar, Al Qouz, and Al Bada’a branches.

The machines are user-friendly, where any person in need can press the ‘order’ button. After a short wait, as the bread is being prepared, it will be dispensed from the machine.

Photo: WAM

How to donate

Additional donation channels include the Dubai Now app, or via SMS to 3656 for an Dh10 donation, 3658 for Dh50, 3659 for Dh100, or to 3679 for Dh500.

Donors may also opt to contribute to the initiative via MBRGCEC’s website, where they can specify the donation amount.

Those who wish their donations to have continued impact may contribute to the initiative by setting up the smart machine itself.

For more information on that option, the initiative’s organisers can be reached via email or via phone on.