Dubai’s Burj Khalifa illuminated with Eid Mubarak message

Dubai: Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building was lit up with ‘Eid Mubarak’ messages on Saturday, 23rd May.

نتمنى لكم عيداً مليئاً بالسعادة والبهجة أنتم وكل من تحبون! #برج_خليفة#BurjKhalifa wishes you and your loved ones a blessed Eid Al Fitr! pic.twitter.com/UJMTQwR6Cz — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) May 23, 2020

Eid-ul-Fitr in Middle East

It may be mentioned that the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today.

Meanwhile, the UAE government announced that the Eid holidays are extended up to 26th May for both the public and private sectors in the country.

Eid-ul-Fitr in India

In India, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow, 25th May.

It may be noted that this year, no congregational prayers will be held due to nationwide lockdown norms amid coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, Jamia Nizamia had also issued fatwa urging Muslims not to offer Eid prayer in congregation. The fatwa urged Muslims to offer ‘thanksgiving’ prayer at home.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.