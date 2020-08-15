Dubai’s Burj Khalifa to dazzles with Indian tricolour

DUBAI: The Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, celebrated the India’s 74th Independence Day by displaying the tricolours on its LED facade.

The world’s most famous skyscraper illuminates with Indian flag colours at 8.45 pm.

Neeraj Agarwal, Consul – Press, Information and Culture at the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai, confirmed the tribute display to Khaleej Times on Saturday.

“All Indian residents in UAE and Friends of India are informed about projection of our Tricolour on #BurjKhalifa today at 2045 hrs, August 15 on the occasion of Indian Independence Day. We will relay pics on twitter,” the CGI tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leadership congratulated Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent messages to President Kovind and PM Modi on the occasion.