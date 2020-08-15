Dubai’s Burj Khalifa to dazzles with Indian tricolour

The world's most famous skyscraper illuminates with Indian flag colours at 8.45 pm.

By Safoora Updated: 15th August 2020 8:05 pm IST
Burj Khalifa
Burj Khalifa lit-up in tricolour. Representation image: Twitter

DUBAI: The Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, celebrated the India’s 74th Independence Day by displaying the tricolours on its LED facade.

The world’s most famous skyscraper illuminates with Indian flag colours at 8.45 pm.

Neeraj Agarwal, Consul – Press, Information and Culture at the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai, confirmed the tribute display to Khaleej Times on Saturday.

“All Indian residents in UAE and Friends of India are informed about projection of our Tricolour on #BurjKhalifa today at 2045 hrs, August 15 on the occasion of Indian Independence Day. We will relay pics on twitter,” the CGI tweeted.

READ:  UAE to open diplomatic ties with Israel: Trump

Earlier in the day, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leadership congratulated Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent messages to President Kovind and PM Modi on the occasion.

READ:  UAE: Validity of expired visit visa extended
Categories
Middle East
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close