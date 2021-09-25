Dubai’s clothespin tower to be the biggest piece of art

Abu Dhabi: Soon the Dubai skyline will have a new addition in the form of an iconic 50 floor tower, which will be the world’s biggest piece of art in the form of a building.

The Clothespin tower will have the shape of a clothespin, according to the idea of ​​Israeli artist Zygo and entrepreneur Jacob Carl Shpigel. The two halves of the clothespin will come together to create a unicum, similar to two souls that come together forever. The two parts represent complementary halves which, in the clip, merge to create a single entity.

Zygo’s goal is to transform that simple object into a symbol of human emotions. “If I create from the heart, almost everything works; If from the head, almost nothing,” these words, which can be read on the official website of the project, the artist introduces his tower.

The interiors will follow the concept of complementarity of the clothespin. There are 300 luxury apartments on one side, on the other a grandiose hotel with 1200 rooms decorated by artists. In addition, another ten thousand square meters of space are planned for high fashion boutiques, gyms, restaurants, and art galleries.

The artist and the clothespin team will be officially launching the exhibition as well as unveiling the clothespins concept on October 5, 2021 at the exhibition in the presence of artist Zygo himself, who will be coming to the UAE for the first time for the official launch.

The works will begin in 2023, the completion date of the project by 2026.

“The clothespin also represents the relationship of Israel and the UAE that is based on love, peace, and hope and will remind people of the strong bond between the two countries,” Khaleej Times quoted Jacob Carl.