Dubai’s design competition saw increase of 125% student participation

The Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI), the region’s first university exclusively dedicated to design and innovation, has announced that participation in its annual Project Design Space competition is higher than ever this edition.

DIDI’s Project Design Space has seen a 125% increase in highest student participation, with over 2,500 students from over 110 schools from across the region and India participating in this year’s competition.

According to a press release, Project Design Space was established in 2017 with the objective of building design skills and future-focused, problem-solving mindsets to prepare the youths of today for the jobs of the future. The programme aims at high school students between 9 to12 years of age.

Having expanded the programme’s reach to the GCC, Levant and the United States in previous years, Project Design Space has, for the very first time this edition, brought its interdisciplinary curriculum to students in India.

Participating students and teams this year are due to submit their creative design solutions to DIDI, in video format, in the coming weeks.

The shortlist for each design brief will then be announced at the end of March 2022 and DIDI will shortlist the top eight submissions for each design challenge. Shortlisted teams will then be invited to attend boot camp sessions to gain feedback on how to enhance their ideas. Final presentations will then take place between May and June.