Dubai’s new Hindu temple in Jebel Ali to open doors in May 2022

Abu Dhabi: A new Hindu temple is being constructed with an Arabian look and will be ready by May 2022 in the Jebel Ali area of Dubai.

The temple is being constructed adjacent to the Guru Nanak Darbar in Jebel Ali and will be considered an extension of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple in Souq Baniyas, Bur Dubai — which is one of the oldest Hindu temples in the UAE.

The construction of this new temple in Jebel Ali will make the locality a multi-religious corridor in the city.

Construction of the temple in Dubai is accelerating towards its target of May 2022, and it will be the second of two new Hindu temples in the country – the other being the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

Rendering of first-floor prayer hall of the Hindu temple in Jebel Ali. The actual structure will cover 25,000 sq ft. of land. Photo: Gulf News

The temple’s foundation-stone-laying ceremony took place in February 2020. “Once complete, there will be several churches, the Sikh Guru Nanak Darbar, and a Hindu temple in the same location,” Raju Shroff, a trustee of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple told local media.

The temple will be home to 11 Hindu deities. The temple’s interior, and its columns on the facade have been inspired by the traditional columns of the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, India. The main dome is inspired by the Nagara style of Hindu temple architecture found predominantly in north India.

According to a report in Khaleej Times, the 25,000 sq.ft. temple will be built at an estimated cost of Dirham 75 million (Rs 1,48,86,24,396).

The architecture of the temple will have a distinctive Arabian appearance. The teaching room in the temple complex will have Geeta classes, Bharatanatyam classes, and more. The temple structure consists of two basements, a ground floor and a first floor.