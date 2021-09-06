Dubai’s RTA is hiring: Citizens, expats can apply; here are the details

Abu Dhabi: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is hiring for number of positions in the country with a salary of up to Dh50,000 a month.
Expatriates also have the opportunity to apply for various positions in the department of RTA.
RTA is responsible for planning and providing the requirements of transport, roads and traffic in the Emirates of Dubai, and between Dubai and other UAE Emirates, neighboring countries to provide an efficient and integrated transport system.
The RTA was named one of the best government entities in the customer happiness category, with a score of 90.1 per cent. Last year, the RTA signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Interior to get benefits of the Fazaa card for its employees, Khaleej Times reported.
Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs can submit their resume/CV:
Looking for jobs in the UAE? Here are the details for UAE citizens and expats:
- Position: Chief Specialist – Rail System Development
Experience: 10 years
Qualification: Master’s degree in computer science or computer engineering
This job is open to all nationalities
- Position: Project Manager – Investment Strategies & Policies
Experience: 8 years
Qualification: Bachelor degree in business administration or civil engineering with PMP/masters
This job is open to all nationalities.
- Position: Manager – Road Lighting and Traffic Signals
Experience: 7 years
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in electrical or electronic engineering
Salary: Dh40,001 to Dh50,000
This job is open to UAE citizens.
- Position: Manager – Customer Care Strategy
Experience: Field experience in developing policies, and good team player
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in business administration
This job is open to UAE citizens.
- Position: Chief Analyst – Investment Contracts
Experience: 6 years
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in accounting and financial studies or business administration
The full-time job is open to UAE nationals only.
- Position: Manager – Corporate Planning
Experience: 7 years
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in business administration or management
The job is open to UAE nationals only.