Dubai’s RTA is hiring: Citizens, expats can apply; here are the details

Abu Dhabi: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is hiring for number of positions in the country with a salary of up to Dh50,000 a month.

Expatriates also have the opportunity to apply for various positions in the department of RTA.

RTA is responsible for planning and providing the requirements of transport, roads and traffic in the Emirates of Dubai, and between Dubai and other UAE Emirates, neighboring countries to provide an efficient and integrated transport system.

The RTA was named one of the best government entities in the customer happiness category, with a score of 90.1 per cent. Last year, the RTA signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Interior to get benefits of the Fazaa card for its employees, Khaleej Times reported.

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs can submit their resume/CV:

Looking for jobs in the UAE? Here are the details for UAE citizens and expats:

Position: Chief Specialist – Rail System Development

Experience: 10 years

Qualification: Master’s degree in computer science or computer engineering

This job is open to all nationalities

Position: Project Manager – Investment Strategies & Policies

Experience: 8 years

Qualification: Bachelor degree in business administration or civil engineering with PMP/masters

This job is open to all nationalities.

Position: Manager – Road Lighting and Traffic Signals

Experience: 7 years

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in electrical or electronic engineering

Salary: Dh40,001 to Dh50,000

This job is open to UAE citizens.

Position: Manager – Customer Care Strategy

Experience: Field experience in developing policies, and good team player

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in business administration

This job is open to UAE citizens.

Position: Chief Analyst – Investment Contracts

Experience: 6 years

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in accounting and financial studies or business administration

The full-time job is open to UAE nationals only.

Position: Manager – Corporate Planning

Experience: 7 years

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in business administration or management

The job is open to UAE nationals only.