Dubbak by-polls: Police raid BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao’s house

Hyderabad: The police today raided the house of BJP candidate from dubbaka assembly constituency Raghanundan Rao and his family members. They seized ₹18.65 lakh from the residence of his uncle during the raids. The raids were conducted simultaneously at 8 residences of Rao and his family members.

Angered at the raids Raghunandan rao staged protest program along with his party workers. He asked the police under which section of the law the raids were being conducted at his and the residences of his family members. He alleged that the police also did to allow his wide to speak to him.

He also alleged that the police were working as the workers of ruling TRS party in the state. He said that the raids by the police would not deter their spirits and would give the much needed impetus to their ongoing election campaign.