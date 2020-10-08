Dubbak bypoll: Raghunandan Rao to be BJP candidate

Hyderabad: BJP on Tuesday announced that M Raghunandan Rao would be its candidate for the November 3 bypoll in Dubbak assembly segment in Telangana.

His candidature was announced by the party in Delhi, BJP sources said here.

Raghunandan Rao, a lawyer, has already kicked off his campaign in the constituency, which is set to witness a triangular contest among the ruling TRS and opposition Congress and BJP.

The Congress party on Wednesday announced that Cheruku Srinivas Reddy will be party’s candidate from Dubbak constituency.

“The Congress President, Sonia Gandhi, has approved the candidature of Chereku Srinivas Reddy as Congress candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana from 41- Dubbak constituency,” said All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary, Mukul Wasnik in a press statement.’

Bypoll

The bypoll was necessitated after sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy’s death due to ill-health in August.

The TRS has decided to field Reddys widow Sujatha as its nominee in the bypoll.

Meanwhile, TRS leader Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, son of former minister Cheruku Mutyam Reddy, joined the Congress on Tuesday and is expected to be the party candidate for the bypoll.

Source: With inputs from ANI/PTI