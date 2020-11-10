Dubbaka Assembly Constituency: BJP leading in bypoll

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in bypoll of Dubbak Assembly Constituency. After first round of counting, TRS grabbed second spot whereas Congress is on the third position.

By fielding Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, who had defected from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the opposition Congress is hoping to give a tough fight to the ruling party.

On the other hand, the TRS appears confident to retain the seat as it has fielded Solipeta Sujatha, wife of S. Ramalinga Reddy, whose death in August caused the vacancy.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has again given ticket to Raghunandan Rao, who had finished a poor third in the 2018 election.