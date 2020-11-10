Dubbaka by-poll: Four EVMs face technical snag, results not final yet

Dubbaka: Even as Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and cadres have gone into celebration mode following the result in the by-elections to Dubbaka assembly seat on Tuesday evening, Election Commission sprang a surprise saying the final result was yet to be declared.

Technical snags were reported with regard to four Electronic Voting Machines in polling stations – 21 and 188. Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel said the counting of votes in Dubbak by-elections was not yet completed because of these glitches.

“There are in all 1,669 votes in these four machines. So, we do not know the result from these EVMs. We shall count VVPAT slips of these machines and declare the results,” Goel said.

Similarly, counting in 136 and 157/A polling stations, EVMs were not isolated after mock polling. “We shall take up counting in these machines as per rules,” he said.

In any case, the counting of these votes would hardly make any difference in the result in Dubbaka, unless the TRS gets all the votes in these machines.