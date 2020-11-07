Dubbaka by-poll: Make vote-counting arrangements, instructs Collector

Siddipet: For the counting just happened Dubbaka elections the District Collector Bharathi Hollikeri has instructed the officials to make all arrangements at Indur Engineering College, Ponnala, where the Electoral Voting Machines have been stored in a strong room.

Telangana’s Dubakka elections were held on November 3 and the Counting will be taken up on November 10.

The officials said that the EVMs were shifted to the strong room the same night.

Besides placing the barricades the officials were asked to deploy strict security at the counting centre on the day of counting, by Hollikeri, during an inspection of Indur College on Friday.

She directed RDO Anantha Reddy to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the counting officials and agents at the counting place. She also asked the official to set up a gallery for reporters at the centre.