Dubbaka victory; celebrations held at Telangana BJP state office

Hyderabad: The victory of the party in Dubbaka Assembly by-elections has transformed BJP state office into a festival spot. Massive celebrations were held at the party office by its leaders and workers. Several leaders and workers burst fire crackers to celebrate their victory.

They also distributed sweets at the party headquarters. The party candidate from Dubbaka Raghunandan Rao has won by a margin of 1470 votes on his rival from ruling TRS party Solipeta Sujatha. Similar celebrations were held across the state .

The party workers have also taken out victory rallies to celebrate to share their momentous occasion