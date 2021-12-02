Dues of imams and Muezzins’ honorariums to be released

Hyderabad: The Telangana Waqf Board on Wednesday released the 3 months dues of the imams and Muezzins’ honorariums.

The Chief executive officer of Minority Welfare Shahnawaz Qasim informed that the honorariums of July, August and September had been approved after the state government had released Rs.15 crores.

Shahnawaz Qadim said that the salaries of the imams will be credited to their accounts within 2 days.

The Telangana Waqf Board pays Rs.5000 every month to about 10,000 imams and Muezzins as honorarium.

The state government released the funds when the matter was brought to the notice of the officials by Shahnawaz Qasim.

Qasim advised the Imams and Muezzins whose bank accounts are not updated to visit the Waqf Board office to record their correct details in order for the honorariums to be credited to their accounts.