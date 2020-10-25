Dulquer Salmaan flaunts his bearded look

Mumbai, Oct 25 : Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan on Sunday treated his fans with his bearded look on social media.

Dulquer posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen flaunting long hair and an overgrown beard. He is dressed in a black shirt and is posing for the camera.

For the caption, he wrote: “From another time! #onlytook7months #grownout #outgrown #willgetchoppedforshoot #onlyafewmoreweeksofthis #gonnamissit.”

The actor mentioned that it will get “chopped” for shoot. But did not share details about what he is shooting for.

Just last month, Dulquer posted a picture flaunting his long curly locks. “Rocking some curls,” he captioned the pictures in which he is seen sporting messy curls.

On the work front, Dulquer recently produced the film “Maniyarayile Ashokan”. He also plays a cameo in it.

He has three more films lined up for him — “Kurup”, “Vaan” and “Hey Sinamika”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.