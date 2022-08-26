Dulquer Salman-starrer ‘Sita Ramam’ to release in Hindi on Sep 2

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 26th August 2022 9:00 pm IST
Mumbai: Actors Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur’s film ‘Sita Ramam’, a classic love story, is all set to release in Hindi on September 2.

Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, ‘Sita Ramam’, which also stars Rashmika Mandana, showcases the fact that humanity matters more than war, boundaries and religion.

Set in 1964, the film tells the story of Lt. Ram, an orphan army officer serving at Kashmir border who gets anonymous love letters from Sita Mahalakshmi. Ram is on a mission to find Sita and confess his love.

Already a blockbuster in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, the movie is set to release in Hindi on September 2 in cinemas.

Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios & Swapna (producer) are bringing the Hindi release to cinemas.

