Dumper trucks used to stop agitating farmers, owners upset

Singhu, Dec 23 : With the farmers continuing their protests at Delhi’s borders over the new Union farm laws, authorities have tightened security arrangements to deal with any kind of law and order situation at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders. Huge blocks of stones, barricades, barbed wire and even dumper trucks are being used to block the roads at the borders.

Dumper trucks filled with mud have been stationed at the Singhu border. However, the owners of these trucks are extremely upset and are worried that their trucks would be damaged if the farmers protest takes a violent turn and it would be difficult for them to claim reimbursement for the losses.

According to the owners of the dumper trucks, the state administration has forcefully seized their trucks and placed them at the border.

These dumper trucks have been parked in the middle of the highway at the Singhu border, loaded with some iron containers.

Thousands of farmers are staging protests at the Singhu border. They have also brought tractor trolleys with them.

During the early rounds of the protests the farmers removed barricades put up by the police with the help of their tractors.

On Monday, a dumper truck owner present at the Singhu border, told IANS, “We were not informed but instead the dumper trucks have been forcibly taken away. Transportation is a soft target. The police make the rules on their own.”

“Three dumper trucks have been parked at the border. If God forbids an accident occurs tomorrow, we will not get any claim for our dumper trucks. All we want is that the farmer issues should be settled in a peaceful manner.”

He added: “All this does not happen in writing, if something untoward happens tomorrow, the police will wash their hands off the matter.”

However, he told IANS on Tuesday that one of his dumper trucks had been returned while the other two still remain at the border.

A new dumper truck was seen at the Singhu border on Tuesday. When IANS spoke to its owner he said, “On Tuesday, my truck was coming from Azadpur and the state administration forcefully confiscated the truck, I have just returned from the Jehangirpuri police station. I was told that my truck will be returned at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. I have not been paid any money for it.”

When IANS spoke to the dumper truck owner again on Wednesday morning, he said the police refused to return the truck.

A senior police officer said, “We have left dumper trucks filled with mud and have taken along some containers on rent.”

It has been a month since these dumper trucks were parked in the middle of the highway at the Singhu border.

