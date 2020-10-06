Durga temple idols vandalised in Bangladesh

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Oct 5 : At least nine idols of Hindu goddess Durga were vandalised at a village temple in Patuakhali in Bangladesh.

Unidentified miscreants attacked and vandalised the Sarbojonin Puja Mandap of Mominpur at Harlal Haldar’s house in Keshabpur Union of Baufal in Patuakhali. The incident took place in the middle of the night on Sunday, police told IANS.

Senior officials including Baufal Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Zakir Hossain and Officer-in-Charge of Baufal police station Mostafizur Rahman visited the spot at noon on Monday.

Noni Gopal Das, president of the Puja Mandap committee, said locals saw the idols and their carriers including of goddesses Durga and Saraswati damaged inside the temple in the morning.

Rahman said, “We have asked the Puja Mandap committee to file a written complaint in this connection. If they file a complaint, legal action will be taken against the culprits and also we can ensure security of the puja mandap.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.