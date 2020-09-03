Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge unveils soon

Hyderabad: People can soon witness the multi-colored lighting at the yet another engineering marvel – the cable-stay bridge on Durgam Cheruvu shortly.

The bridge is 238-metre long and is being constructed at a cost of Rs 180 crore. The construction is being done under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) and will facilitate smooth flow of traffic towards Hitec City, besides drawing tourists and visitors.

A sneak peek of the very soon to be unveiled cable stay bridge on Durgam Cheruvu 😊



Infrastructure is the key to growth & #Telangana Govt spends over 60% budget on infra creation



Great job engineering team 👍@GHMCOnline @bonthurammohan @arvindkumar_ias #HappeningHyderabad pic.twitter.com/CvHwwk4l6X — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 2, 2020

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday announced that the cable stay bridge will be unveiled very soon. Sharing a video of the structure on Twitter, the Minister said: “A sneak peak of the very soon to be unveiled cable stay bridge on Durgam Cheruvu. Infrastructure is the key to growth and Telangana Government spends over 60 per cent of budget on infra creation.”

The video of the structure has already gone popular on social media and many are appreciating the efforts of the municipal corporation in executing the project.

The GHMC is already conducting trial runs of the architectural lighting system on the bridge which are into the final stages.

The imported architectural lighting system has been installed in association with a private agency and is expected to be an added attraction on the structure during holidays, festivals and special occasions such as Deepavali and Independence Day. The multi-coloured lighting will have different themes to suit the occasion.