Durgam Cheruvu cable stayed bridge opened in Hyderabad

Hyderabad:The much-hyped cable bridge across the ancient Durgam Cheruvu Lake at Madhapur, which entails a four-lane elevated corridor from road number 45, was finally inaugurated on Friday evening. State Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K. T. Rama Rao, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy, Telangana Principal Secretary (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar and others were present for the event.

The latest construction in Hyderabad is supposed to be the longest Span Concrete Deck Extradosed Cable Stayed Bridge across. During the launch, Arvind Kumar said that the coveted ‘Army Ceremonial and Symphony Band’ of the Indian Army will be performing live from 5.30 PM on Saturday on the bridge to commemorate the opening of the bridge across the Durgam Cheruvu. He invited the public to take part in the programme and enjoy the live band performance.

As vehicular movement was restricted on the bridge during the weekend, the public will be able to enjoy performance from the other side of the carriageway. Kumar observed that with the bridge being equipped with aesthetically pleasing lighting, the band performing against the beautiful lake backdrop will likely be “spectacle”. “The band will perform to express solidarity with the Indian soldiers posted on the northern borders and to the GHMC sanitation Corona warriors,” he added.

Starting with ‘Vande Matram’, the band will play several patriotic, Indian and western songs and will end the night with the ‘Jai Ho’ song. The principal secretary stated that a local Hyderabad band will also perform, and sing Indian and western songs on Saturday as well.