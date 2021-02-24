During Bengal trip, Nadda to address intellectuals, lunch with jute mill worker

New Delhi, Feb 24 : In the run-up to the West Bengal assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to reach out to every section of society in the state.

During his one-day visit to the state on February 25, BJP President J.P. Nadda will not just meet intellectuals and the cream of society, he will also ensure to have lunch with a working class jute mill worker.

Traditionally West Bengal has been a hub of intellectual discourse and innovation. On his last visit, Nadda had said what Bengal thinks today, the rest of the country thinks tomorrow. On the evening of Feb 25, Nadda will address representatives of the city’s intellectual classes at Science City and discuss the state’s current affairs with them.

Before that in the afternoon, at about 1.30 pm, he is likely to visit Ward No 14, Gauripur and have lunch at the residence of a jute mill worker.

Nadda’s lunch programme has enormous symbolism because the mismanagement of jute mills in the state and the poor living conditions of jute mill workers have turned into big poll issues.

More than 3 lakh people are employed in the state’s jute mills. They have already approached chief minister Mamata Banerjee about better remuneration and other demands. In this scenario, by having lunch at the residence of a jute mill worker, Nadda will send out a message to the working class that the party is serious about addressing the issues that they face.

According to a BJP statement, Nadda will reach Kolkata on Wednesday night. The next morning, he will launch the party’s Lokhho Sonar Bangla crowd-sourcing programme. His programme includes visiting the residence and museum of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, and offering his tributes to him.

