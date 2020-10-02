During pandemic, revenue receipts shrank to 10 to 15 pc: Goa CM

Panaji, Oct 2 : The revenue collection in the state treasury had shrunk to such an extent due to the Covid-19 pandemic, that for every Rs 100 which would be earned in revenue receipts in normal times, the state treasury would collect only Rs 10 to Rs 15 during the health crisis, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

Speaking at a function organised by the Goa Daily, a milk co-operative in South Goa, Sawant also said that the state imports most of its essentials from other neighbouring states and urged dairy farmers to make Goa self dependent vis a vis milk production.

“As we go through this Covid (pandemic), business and industries were shut down. Everyone was facing a loss. If we are to support everyone, the Goa government treasury requires money,” Sawant said at the function.

“Where the incoming revenue was once Rs 100, it came down to Rs 10, Rs 15. Now we are collecting around 35 per cent of the revenue (targets). If the treasury does not receive any money, how can we come to financial aid of people, who are facing losses due to Covid-19,” Sawant said.

The Chief Minister also said that it was unfortunate that Goa was still dependent on other states for essentials, even 60 years after its independence. Goa was liberated from colonial Portuguese rule in 1961.

“Goa is still dependent on other states after sixty years of Liberation. Our vegetables are still imported from Karnataka, milk from Maharashtra, wheat from Punjab, flowers from Bangalore…” Sawant said.

“We need to be self sufficient. We need to produce our own milk. Our requirement is 2.5 lakh per day,” Sawant also said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.