Dussehra holidays: Schools in Telangana to remain closed for 12 days

Hyderabad: There is a decrease in students attendance across Telangana state in physical classes which started after a long gap from September 1.

The schools were given instructions not to compel the students to attend physical classes.

After the instructions of the High Court, the state government has given the choice to conduct online or offline classes to the School management.

According to the Department of Education released education calendar for the academic year 2021-22 the Dussehra holidays will begin from 16th to 17th October for 12 days.

The calendar has also announced the Christmas holidays for the Missionary schools from 22 to 28 December for 7 days.

The Sankranti holidays will be from January 11 for 6 days.

The last working day as per the calendar for the academic year 2021-22 will be 23rd April 2022. The total number of working days will be 213 (47 virtual mode and 166 physical mode). The summer vacations will start from April 24 to June 12, 2022.

The School Education Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania said that the schools after its reopening will work for 213 days during the academic year 2021-22 which will include 47 days virtual teaching and 166 days as physical classes.

The syllabus for the SSC student will be completed by January 10, 2022, and then the teachers should pay attention to revision.

The pre-final exams must be conducted from February 28, 2022. The syllabus for the other classes must be completed by February 28, 2022.

The teachers will undertake revision classes in March and prepare for remedial teaching and summative assessment test.

The formative assessment FA1 test for all the classes including SSC will be held on October 5 while the summative assistant test for all the classes will begin from December 1 to December 12.

The FA 2 test upto class 9th will be held on February 28 while this test for SSC must be completed by January 31, 2022.

The SA2 test up to 9th classes will be completed from 4 April to 18 April.

Virtual mode of teaching which has started on July 1 will continue till August 31.

Physical classes which has started on September 1 will continue upto April 23, 2022.

The timings for schools across the state will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. while these timings for the schools in twin cities will be from 8:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The timings for upper primary schools across the state will be from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. while these timings in twin cities will be from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The academic calendar also give details about Bal Subhash, quiz programs, Swachh Schools, Telangana Formation Day, Telangana Bhasha Day, National Mathematics Day, School Annual Day, International Mother Language Day and National Science Day celebrations.