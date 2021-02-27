Dust from Raj to make Delhi’s AQI worse

New Delhi, Feb 27 : The air quality of the national capital slightly improved on Saturday, with the hourly average air quality index at 200 microgram per cubic meter but it is likely to deteriorate in the coming days.

AQI within the limit of 0-5 is regarded as good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Currently, the air quality is better due to increased surface wind speed, temperature, and boundary layer heights.

According to Ministry of Earth Sciences’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, “AQI is forecast to fall well within the Poor category in next two days.”

The ministry attributed the rise in pollution to increased dust emission from the dry desert region of Rajasthan under the influence of induced cyclonic circulation and increased wind speed.

SAFAR officials have advised those sensitive with breathing issues to consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and take it easy if symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath occurs.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, even though the overall air quality is moderate, Mundka is recording it in very poor quality at 307, while eleven pollution monitoring station are recording poor quality of air.

Delhi’s neighbouring regions — Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida logged poor quality of air. The air quality of Ghaziabad is, however, the worst at 301 microgram per cubic meter.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.