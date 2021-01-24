DUSU seeks information about admissions under OBC quota

New Delhi, Jan 23 : The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) has demanded to make public the number of seats left vacant under the OBC quota in Delhi University (DU). The students union has sought information from various colleges affiliated to the DU in this regard. Along with this DUSU has also requested the colleges to give information about the total admission numbers in the varsity through the OBC quota.

The DUSU has written a letter to the Principals of various colleges of DU for the seats left vacant under the OBC quota. DUSU Vice-President Pradeep Tanwar said, “This year’s admission process for the reserved class students has been difficult. In case of non-renewal of certificates, there have been cases of cancellation of admission of some students coming to light whereas they should have got an opportunity keeping in view the present circumstances due to Covid-19 pandemic.”

DUSU has demanded that the administration give admission to OBC students by making public the vacant seats under the OBC quota and not converting these seats to any other reserved caste.

Earlier in December, the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) members held discussions with teachers, staff and students in Delhi University. The Forum of Academics for Social Justice (Delhi University) and the Delhi University SC/ ST/OBC Teachers Forum have complained about OBC reservation not being implemented properly in the university.

Sudha Yadav, a DU teacher, said, “The Chairman and members of the NCBC met the members of the Delhi University SC/ ST/ OBC Teachers Forum before meeting the Vice Chancellor to discuss the problems of students, teachers and staff at Delhi University. Representatives of students, teachers and staff spoke at this meeting. The Delhi University SC/ ST/ OBC Teachers Forum has put forth before him the difficulties faced by the candidates from the OBC quota.”

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.