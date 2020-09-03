DUTA seeks permanent appointment for 5,000 teachers in DU

New Delhi, Sep 2 : The Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) has demanded that the university administration make permanent appointments of nearly 5,000 ad hoc teachers in various colleges.

The plan and process for promotion of teachers in Delhi University was also placed before the university administration on Wednesday. A delegation of teachers put forward these issues in a meeting with the acting Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University Prof PC Joshi.

The DUTA told Joshi that the names of members of the governing body have not yet been sent by the Delhi University administration to the six Delhi government-funded colleges. Due to this, the governing body has not been formed in these colleges.

It has demanded that the acting V-C intervene immediately in the matter. The names of the members of the governing body have not been sent to Aditi college, Maharishi Valmiki college, Kalindi college, Deendayal Upadhyay college, Keshav University and Laxmibai college for the last six months.

The caretaker vice-chancellor, he added, was also informed that due to non-promotion of 3,000 teachers for the last one decade, they had been incurring a loss to the tune of thousands of rupees every month. Nearly 5,000 ad hoc teachers have been teaching in various colleges for a long time. Apart from this, 800 posts of guest professors, associate professors and professors are to be filled in various departments.

Due to non-appointment of teachers in various departments, research work is being affected and researchers have been facing difficulties in appointing the research director.

Hansraj said the problem is prevalent in science subjects where fewer research directors have been appointed outside the department.

According to the teachers’ delegation, Joshi has said the process of permanent appointments to the posts of assistant professors in various departments and colleges will be completed soon.

Of the 28 colleges funded by the Delhi Government, six have not yet formed a governing body. The names of six members of the governing body of these six colleges that have been proposed were being objected to. The Delhi government has sent their names to the Vice-Chancellor, but the Delhi University reportedly did not send these names to the colleges causing problems in forming the governing body.

DUTA President Dr Asha has demanded that Joshi send the names of the members of the governing body of the six Delhi government-funded colleges to release their salaries immediately and to pay salaries to the teachers suffering a financial loss.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.