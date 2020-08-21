DUTA to hold protest over non-payment of salaries today

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 21st August 2020 1:20 pm IST
DUTA to hold protest over non-payment of salaries today

New Delhi: Teachers of the Delhi University (DU) will be holding a protest at 02:00 pm on Friday at Delhi’s Mandi House against non-payment of salaries in 12 colleges under the Delhi Government, said Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA).

In the release, DUTA alleged that the Delhi Government has not paid their salaries for four months in a row.

Earlier, in an online protest, the teachers had added frames to their Facebook profile pictures and tweeted their demand for the immediate release of grants.

“Employees of the 12 DU Colleges 100 per cent funded by Delhi Government find themselves in an unprecedented crisis as they go without salaries for the fourth month,” it read.

READ:  ED attaches Delhi firm's assets worth Rs 2.3 cr for cheating Bihar Police

DUTA further alleged that the Delhi Government is not responding to their repeated requests and protests which has forced them to hold a physical protest in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Withholding grants citing excuses such as non-formation of governing bodies, the paucity of funds, enquiries set up in a few colleges and now corruption charges on these colleges is unacceptable. Teachers will reach Mandi House at 2 pm to participate in a human chain,” it added.

Source: ANI
Categories
Delhi
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close