Dwayne Johnson gets nasty with chains

Los Angeles, Dec 14 : Hollywood acton star Dwayne Johnson is in training mode, and he likes his workout nasty. The actor has shared a glimpse of his workout session in an Instagram video.

In the clip, he is seen working out in his gym, with music playing in the background. His facial expressions are a reflection of how grueling and intense is the session.

“Nice relaxing Sunday. Drop set lunges. 50lb chains and keepin’ it nasty. Economy of force. #raisinghell,” he wrote with the video that he posted on Monday according to Indian time.

Earlier, Dwayne shared that he has got onto stage two in his quest to prepare for his role of Black Adam. He uploaded a photo on his Instagram account titled “Phase 2” featuring himself at the gym in a Black Adam shirt.

“Training for BLACK ADAM. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change,” he wrote.

“Shout to my long time strength and conditioning coach (Dave Rienzi) for the ever-evolving, strategic road map to success for this film and character. Month by month, week by week, day by day. 277 lbs of mean and nasty,” he added.

The actor also revealed that the production of the movie will start in 2021.

