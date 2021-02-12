Dylan topples top seed Diganth, enters final of Talent Series

Mandya (Karnataka), Feb 11 : Stephen Dylan ousted top seed Diganth M. to earn a spot in the final of the boys’ under-12 category of the AITA Talent Series 7 PET Cup at the Top Serve Tennis Academy here on Thursday.

Dylan, who beat Diganth 7-5, 6-1, will meet second seed Ranveer Singh Pannu who stopped the dream run of Arjun Soori but not before the latter had staged a fightback and won the second set. Pannu finally managed a 6-0, 5-7, 6-2 win.

In the girls under-12, it will be a clash of the top two seeds in the final. Top seed Karthika Padmakumar won over third seed Jeevika Channabyregowda while second seed Shravya Numburi beat Unnathi Muralidhar.

Dylan, putting his forehand to good use, broke his opponent’s serve in the very first game and held his own to go 2-0 up. But the top seed came back strongly to restore parity and the matter was decided via tie-breaker after 11-year-old Dylan saved several set points.

In the second set, both players broke each other’s serve in the first two games post which the fifth standard student of Deens Academy pulled ahead without any reply to win the set and match at 6-1.

Results:

Boys under-12 Singles Semifinals: Stephen Dylan bt 1-Diganth M 7-6 (5), 6-1; Ranveer Singh Pannu bt Arjun Soori 6-0, 5-7, 6-2

Girls under-12 Singles Semifinals: Karthika Padmakumar bt 3-Jeevika Channabyregowda 6-3, 6-1; Shravya Numburi bt Unnathi Muralidhar 6-2, 6-2

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.