E-auction portal to boost trade of GI tagged ‘Kashmir Saffron’

Srinagar, Aug 25 : With an aim to promote trading of GI tagged ‘Kashmir Saffron’ the Department of Agriculture under the aegis of India International Kashmir Saffron Trading Centre (IIKSTC) has created a PAN India e-Auction portal in collaboration with NSE-IT.

An official statement said the sole motive to create the portal has been to assure buyers access to quality ‘Kashmir Saffron’.

“The saffron growers of Kashmir valley and buyers across India have been requested to register themselves as “SELLERS and BUYERS for E- Trading on the e-Auction portal www.saffroneauctionindia.com, so that hassle free e-Trading between registered Growers and registered Buyers is ensured,” the statement added.

Source: IANS

