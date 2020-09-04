E-lessons make little sense to Urdu & English media students

Hyderabad: After the breakout of coronavirus pandemic in the country and the consequent lockdown, educational activities remained paralysed for the past 6 months. Following the lifting of lockdown, Telangana government planned to go digital and began e-lessons on Doordarshan and T-SAT network to provide education at the doorstep. But e-lessons make little sense to over 10 lakh students of English and Urdu media as the classes are run only in Telugu.

Even the Telugu medium students of the government schools face a lot of problems as several broadcasters do not have T-SAT channels. Lectures are being delivered on three various subjects under e-lessons from 9 am to 4:30 pm on T-SAT and from 10:30 to 1 pm on Doordarshan Yadgiri channel.

English and Urdu medium students face problem in understanding Telugu. Several students complained that they are not able to understand lessons in Telugu as their mother tongue is Urdu. There is no arrangement of e-classes in English or Urdu media. Only Telugu medium students are benefiting from the much hyped e-classes. Moreover, T-SAT channel is not available on several DTH services.

Government plans to translate Telugu matter in English for English medium student but there is no such plan for Urdu medium students. This step motherly treatment towards Urdu medium students can affect their academic year. Department of Education has not cleared its stand regarding classes of over 1.5 lakh Urdu medium students. Teachers of government Urdu medium schools feel that government is ignoring Urdu medium.

Source: Siasat news