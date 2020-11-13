E-office system to be implemented in all govt offices in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 13 : To introduce speed and transparency in government work, the Gurugram district administration has started the implementation of the e-office platform, taking forward the e-system being implemented in Haryana.

In the initial phase, the work to be done in the Deputy Commissioner Office has been made completely paperless and all the office work is being done on the e-office platform.

“Soon e-office system will be implemented in all government offices in the district. In the first phase, the E-office system has been started in the Deputy Commissioner Office, City Magistrate Office, and SDM Office and the offices of the Revenue Department will start functioning on the e-platform,” Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri, said.

He also informed that from December 15 e-office system will be implemented in all offices of the district, for which training will also be given to all employees.

The officials said that in order to do the work of his office on the e-platform, it is necessary that all the offices have IDs on the NIC, so that the e-office platform can be used while logging in from anywhere.

After registration, the NIC will provide the login ID and password to the users, by logging in, the e-office a dashboard of the concerned department will open, where the users can upload their department’s notice, letter or information etc.

“This initiative will save time; on the other hand, there will be more transparency in government work than before. Also, state of files and information can be obtained through the e-office system and the time of completion of the work will also be available,” Khatri said.

The officer further said in this system the users can also select languages as Hindi or English. To use the Hindi language, software has to be installed separately, after which the user can select it using the Hindi language.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.