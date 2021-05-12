E-Pass compulsory if you want to travel to AP; here’s how to apply

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh’s Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang announced that the emergency pass (e-pass) system that was in place during the nationwide lockdown last year, will be revived this year to enable people to enter the state to facilitate those who need to travel due to emergencies.

The DGP, along with Vijayawada city police commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu and other senior police officials, inspected enforcement of extended curfew in the city on Sunday.

Here’s how you can register for the e-pass :

Go to https://serviceonline.gov.in/ website register/login first and click on state-Andhra Pradesh. Out of the many services offered, please click on registration for E-pass (emergency pass)

The user/applicant must register his/her details (name, address, occupation, identity proof- driving license, Aadhar card and applicant’s picture).

The user must mention the travel details- one way or two ways and the reason for travel, including the type of transportation.

According to the recent update, travel passes are only being provided to students, pilgrims, and migrant laborers under distress. If you fulfill this condition go on and apply for the e-pass.

The state police have also come up with modalities for the issuance of e-passes to those who want to enter AP during curfew hours for their emergency needs. To facilitate people facing hurdles in travel during COVID19 in cases of emergencies like death in family, medical, and other essential services, AP Police based on instructions of GoAP will issue emergency vehicle passes. Please visit appolice.gov.in: AP DGP, a statement said.