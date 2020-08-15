E-passports for all Indian citizens from next year onwards

The move is to make passports difficult to forge beside enabling quicker immigration for international passengers.

By Safoora Updated: 15th August 2020 12:55 am IST
Passport

NEW DELHI: If you are planning to renew, apply for new passport, you may get an e-passport starting 2021 as the Centre government has begun the process for issuing e-passports.  

According to a report published in The Economic Times on Thursday claimed that the first 20,000 official diplomatic e-passports were issued on a trial basis which would be embedded with an electronic microprocessor chip.

The government is in the process of selecting an agency that will set up the IT infrastructure to implement the project.

READ:  1 month of Secretariat mosques demolition: TRS takes no action

The move is to make passports difficult to forge beside enabling quicker immigration for international passengers. 

The ET report suggested that once the components of the personalisation system is inducted into the current passport system, all 36 passport offices in India will issue e-passports.

A dedicated unit will be set up in Delhi and Chennai for the process that will allow issuing 10,000-20,000 e-passports per hour. 

The e-passports will be based on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

Categories
IndiaTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close