E-voting for govt employees in coming GHMC Polls: SEC

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday decided to implement e-voting in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHC) polls. The facility will be given to the government employees who are registered under the GHMC and those who attend election meetings as well.

Telangana State Election Commissioner Parthasarathy conducted a meeting with Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, Information Technology (IT) department, and discussed the technical issues involved in the matter. The procedure for registering to vote by e-voting and the process for voting online in compliance with the secrecy of voting rules were discussed.

State Election Commissioner holds meeting with IT Department on Monday.

Jayesh Ranjan had a thorough discussion with staff and officials of the center. The SEC has asked the IT department to embed the software and give a demo as soon as possible in compliance with the regulations. The IT department will be meeting authorities of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to adopt the e-voting system and take appropriate steps to issue orders by the government.

The state election commissioner also said the SEC is planning to implement the e-voting system on a large scale in the forthcoming Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation and Khammam Municipal Corporation elections with a view to implementing the e-voting system and experience after the GHMC elections. The meeting was attended by SEC Secretary Ashok Kumar, Joint Secretary Jayasinha Reddy, officials from the IT department and the Center for Good Governance.